VIDEO: Another winter swell has arrived on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of beachgoers came out early to check out the massive waves at Banzai Pipeline on Monday, Dec. 7.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for most of the state’s north and west facing shores through 6 p.m. Monday. Surf heights are expected to reach 30 feet on north-facing shores and 20-feet on west-facing shores.

Pipe Masters could get green light on Tuesday. If the green light is given, the Pipe Trials, which allows two local surfers into the main event, will take place on Tuesday morning. Pipe Masters will be held for a three-day period after that.