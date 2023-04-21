HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two weeks after a woman was attacked with some type of chemical liquid an arrest has been made. And the suspect, according to Honolulu police — the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

It’s been two weeks since a 20-year-old woman was shot at with a gun and had some type of chemical thrown on her outside this gym in Mililani.

This morning police arrested Paul Cameron near his home. He has not yet been charged.

“At 8:20 a.m. officers from the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested Cameron near his home in Pearl City on the strength of a warrant for second-degree attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony, and place to keep.” Lt. Deena Thoemmes, HPD Homicide Division

Police said multiple agencies including the FBI were involved in the search and arrest

HPD said other details are still under investigation but the type of liquid that was thrown on her was some type of acid.

Police said the woman remains hospitalized with severe burns to her body.

According to authorities– Cameron is the victim’s ex-boyfriend but had no other information about their relationship.

The Domestic Violence Action Center said anyone who was in an abusive relationship or sees major red flags prior to entering a relationship is at increased risk when separating it’s called separation assault.

When a relationship ends the person who has been victimized is likely to be stalked, harassed or harmed more seriously because the person who once had control over you, no longer does.” Nanci Kreidman CEO and co-founder of the Domestic Violence Action Center

She recommended having a safety plan and to switch up your daily schedule if your former partner exhibits any controlling abusive signs after leaving him or her.

Cameron’s bail was set at 2 million dollars