Victim’s car stolen from gated driveway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kahala man thought his six-foot wall around his home would be a deterrent, but that didn’t stop his car from getting stolen. Police told the victim there have been a lot of recent car thefts in East Honolulu.

“I got a Ring system, I got a Cam Security sticker, and that didn’t deter them at all. They walked right by, jumped right over, grabbed it, and drove away,” said Bryant Laporte.

Laporte tells us his red Mercedes was stolen overnight while he and his family were sleeping.

“My daughter she’s crying. She says I don’t feel safe. She’s 10 years old and something like this happened so it’s very disconcerting,” he said.

Laporte admitted that the keys were left in the car, which he says he will never do again.

“It’s behind a 6-foot high gate. I always lock it, has a locking feature. Been here 15 years and never had a problem,” said Laporte.

He’s already shopping for some serious home security systems.

“The police have been saying there’s been a lot of recent car thefts, carjacking. They said from Punahou to Makapuu and I said I wish somehow they let the public know that so we can take some extra precautions,” he said.

Laporte is grateful he and his family weren’t harmed. But after this incident and the recent crime wave, he’s become more vigilant and encourages others to do the same.

“It’s sad that you wake up one morning and it shatters your sense of security and serenity. That day is gone now. Now I’m always going to be on the lookout and be a lot more suspicious.”