Victim shot in the head at Salt Lake park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating shooting incident in the Salt Lake area.

It happened after 5 p.m. on January 20 at the Ala Puumalu Park.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an argument between two people in vehicles broke out at the park. The incident ended with one person shot in the head.

Police say that the vehicles fled from the scene and that the victim was dropped off at Kaiser Moanalua hospital by a vehicle.

So far, there’s no official word on the condition of the victim. No arrests have been made, police say.