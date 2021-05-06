Victim of Honolulu armed robbery hopes to get irreplaceable sketchpad back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old man robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, May 5, is hoping to get back a sketchbook that was stolen.

The robbery happened Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. in the parking lot of Kaheka Professional Center.

The victim says he had just parked his car when a van pulled up. The suspect jumped out, confronted him and grabbed his briefcase. The victim says the suspect pulled out a gun when he resisted.

The robbers took his briefcase and a backpack with his laptop, cell phone and a sketchpad filled with drawings for his research. The victim says the pad is the only thing that can not be replaced.

According to HPD Crimemapping website, there were three robberies in the area between midnight and 9 a.m. Wednesday and 682 crimes reported within a mile of the robbery in the last month. CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim says it is important to always be aware of your surroundings.

“If a vehicle approaches you and you don’t know them, basically walk away. If you’re able to turn the other way, do so,” Kim said. “If they pull a weapon on you at that point, if you’re able to, get away. If you’re unable to get away, we don’t recommend you put up a fight. It’s better to give up your property–it’s not worth losing your life or getting hurt over.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to call police.