Victim of brazen attack shaken and in pain, says it’s the second time she was targeted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crimestoppers confirms a suspect has been arrested for the brazen attack of an elderly woman Saturday afternoon. Disturbing video of the incident released Monday led to his arrest.

It happened South Beretania Street in broad daylight, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It was an unprovoked, brazen assault. The victim said it wasn’t the first time she was targeted.

Kristy Nguyen was headed home after running some errands when a stranger walking past her on the sidewalk and shoved her. She said she’s still shaken and in pain.

“The left side is very bad because I fell on the left side,” Nguyen said. “At night I can’t sleep. My body hurt very bad, When I move it’s very painful.”

She doesn’t understand why she was targeted. She even tried to avoid her attacker, but said he came right at her.

“That guy come to this side,” she explained. “He come after me very fast and push me.”

That’s when she fell off the curb onto the road. Nguyen said she’s lucky. If the light was red, she could have been hit by a car.

Laura Lamar didn’t see the attack but saw Nguyen on the ground and helped her.

“She was really crying, really crying and sobbing and saying it hurts, she has pain,” Lamar said. “She said she’s extremely scared. I think it will damage her for life. It’s really, really sad.”

Lamar said she thought he meant to do more than just harm her.

“First we thought he was going after he bag,” Lamar explained. “Then we saw the footage. I’m like, oh my god, he just totally knocked her down with his arm like some MMA wrestler for no reason.”

She said she’s never seen anyone do anything like that before.

“Was it a hate crime — I have no idea, but I want to know the reason why he did it,” Lamar said.

What’s worse, this is the second time Nguyen was targeted in the last two months.

“On that street, Beretania Street after Keeaumoku, another guy come to me and try attack me,” Nguyen said.

She said that suspect threatened her and held his fist up to her face before walking away. The altercation terrified her.

“I’m very scared when I go on that street,” she said.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man for assault in the second degree Tuesday for Saturday’s attack. Charges are pending.

Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said they received a huge response from the public after the video of the incident was released.

“Something like this, it angers people,” Kim said. “The people of Hawaii definitely rallied together. They got very upset cause we all have mothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts. It just really struck home for a lot of people.”