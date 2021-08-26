Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Hawaii after weeklong trip to Southeast Asia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, capping a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia where she met with top officials in Singapore and Vietnam to encourage expanding U.S. cooperation and involvement in the region — and to counter Chinese influence.

The Vice President exited Air Force 2 at 3 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman. She spoke briefly with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, before stepping into a black SUV.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

Harris will be meeting with servicemembers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event is closed to press.

She released the following statement on the terror attack in Kabul where two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport on Thursday:

Check out more news from around Hawaii