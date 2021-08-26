Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Hawaii after weeklong trip to Southeast Asia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Hawaii on Thursday, capping a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia where she met with top officials in Singapore and Vietnam to encourage expanding U.S. cooperation and involvement in the region — and to counter Chinese influence.
The Vice President exited Air Force 2 at 3 p.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman. She spoke briefly with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, before stepping into a black SUV.
Harris will be meeting with servicemembers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event is closed to press.
She released the following statement on the terror attack in Kabul where two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport on Thursday:
Today in Kabul, a terror attack killed 13 American service members. These courageous servicemembers died while saving countless lives. They are heroes. Doug and I grieve for the Americans we lost, we pray for the Americans injured in the attack, and our hearts go out to their loved ones. We also grieve for the Afghan civilians killed and injured. Our country is grateful to all our women and men in uniform, and in particular, those working today to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of harm’s way. And we will complete that mission. Today, we honor those who gave their lives in service to their nation. We will never forget.VP Kamala Harris