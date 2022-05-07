HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Veterans of Foreign Wars cleaned up the Korean and Vietnam memorials for a Day of Service at the state Capitol on Saturday, May 7.



The volunteers from VFW Post 1540 and Post 970 wiped each marble stone, raked leaves, and picked up trash in the area.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Veterans lead the Day of Service activities, and anyone is welcome to participate in the Day of Service.

The Day of Service is being done by 6,000 VFW groups across the United States.

There are 21 VFW groups in Hawaii called posts that serve in Kauai, Maui, Oahu, Big Island and American Samoa which has 4,000 members.

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

VFW Day of Service, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Peter Hirai)

Check out more news from around Hawaii

VFW is the oldest veterans service organization which started in 1899. To qualify as a member, you must have served honorably overseas in an area of conflict. If you are a direct relative or spouse of a qualifying member, you can apply to be an ​auxiliary member. For more information about the group visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Hawaii website or call 808-946-7250.