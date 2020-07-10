Vets offer tips to keep pets safe during summer heat, activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Going on a hike, checking out the beach or even going on a walk during the summer can be harmful to your pets.

Dr. Alan Obara from the Kalihi Pet Clinic says many dogs overheat in the summer weather.

“Certain flat-faced breeds are more susceptible to overheating including Pugs, Frenchies and Bulldogs,” said Dr. Alan Obara, a Veterinarian at Kalihi Pet Clinic. “But any breed can really be overcome by our hot humid weather.”

Here’s some tips to prevent overheating:

Avoid taking your pet out during peak sun hours

Instead, opt for early morning or late afternoon walks

Always bring cold water and a bowl for your pet to drink

Carry around a cooling towel for your pet

Dr. Obara says also watch for signs of overheating like heavy panting.

If you’re taking your four-legged family member to the beach, Dr. Obara says protect your pet’s skin from sun damage.

“Use sunscreen for your dogs. There are dog specific sunscreens but you can also use children sunscreens. Just make sure that they do not contain zinc oxide which may be harmful to your pet.”

Always keep a leash on your dog when you’re on the beach or hiking to prevent losing them.

If you plan on taking your four-legged family member on a hike, use protective footwear.

“In general, if the ground is too hot or the terrain is too rough on your bare feet, it’s probably to hot or hard for your dogs.”