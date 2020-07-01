Veterinarians offer tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fireworks can be fun for humans on the Fourth of July, but they’re not always fun for our four-legged friends.

Doctor Alan Obara from the kalihi Pet Clinic has some tips to keep our pets safe and happy this holiday weekend.

“The biggest thing is never leave your pet unattended,” said Dr. Obara. “There are many dogs that severely injure themselves or runaway due to fireworks ever year.”

Make sure your pets have proper identification. Pets should wear tags that have your phone number and address visible.

“If you cannot watch your dog on the Fourth of July, I recommend a boarding facility that you can trust to care for your pet. We often refer our patients to Furever Friends Play and Stay because of their friendly staff.”

Dr. Obara says keep your pets indoors and away from the firework noises. If your pet suffers from extreme anxiety from loud noises, try insulating their crates with things like blankets or pillows to muffle the sound.

Items like thunder jackets can also help your pets feel safe. Also, get your four-legged friends moving during the day so they’ll be less reactive to the fireworks at night.

If you think that won’t be enough, many veterinarians do offer tranquilizers to help with your pets anxiety.

“If suggested by your veterinarian, there are multiple medications to keep your dog or cat comfortable but all would require you to make sure that they are healthy first so plan ahead.”