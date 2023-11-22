HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pet owners beware, there is a new mystery illness making dogs sick on the mainland. And a local veterinarian said it’s just a matter of time before it makes it’s way here.

“We definitely need to be concerned,” said Alii Animal Hospital and Resort Veterinarian Joanna Cook. “I think we have to be aware.”

That’s the message she had for dog owners about an unusual respiratory illness sickening hundreds of dogs on the mainland.

“We do know on the continental U.S. that our patients are suffering from more of a chronic cough,” Cook explained. “They’re starting to see some upper respiratory tract signs, like ocular discharge, nasal discharge, sneezing sometimes fever.”

According to the Associated Press, the illness progresses to pneumonia and doesn’t respond to antibiotics.

AP said more than 200 cases are documented in Oregon, with several deaths there. It’s also been detected in Colorado and New Hampshire.

In a statement the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said:

“As of Nov. 21, the state veterinarian has not received any credible reports of the suspect dog illness in Hawaii. The Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association is also keeping an eye out for possible cases.”

But experts said it’s just a matter of time before it hits the islands.

Dog owner Trevor Gardner said that’s a huge concern for him and his dog Toby.

“We’ve had some close calls with [Toby] before so anything that could affect him would be a big impact on our family,” Gardner said.

According to Cook, one of the best ways to protect your dog is to make sure all their vaccinations are up to date.

“Since we don’t know the pathogen causing this mysterious respiratory illness being proactive and staying healthy with being up to date with immunizations is very important,” she explained.

Another way to protect your dog is to minimize its exposure to the unknown.

“You don’t know the health status of pets when you go to the beach or the dog park,” Cook added.

Cook said its best to stick to interactions with pets you know.

If your dog does develop any respiratory symptoms, she said it’s important to contact your veterinarian immediately since the illness is known to progress within 24 to 48 hours.

And because there are so many unknowns surrounding the illness, she said the only treatment, at this point, is supportive care based on the dogs symptoms. That means providing IVs, fluids, oxygen and other similar methods to the patient.