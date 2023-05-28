Two people raise Hawaiʻi’s flag and the United States flag at the Natatorium on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON) — The War Memorial Natatorium in Waikiki hosted its annual Memorial Day commemoration.

The commemoration took place on the lawn outside the Natatorium on Sunday, May 28.

Memorial Day is often celebrated by honoring veterans from across the nation. At Sunday’s ceremony, volunteers from Hawaii were paid special tribute.

There were 10,000 volunteers from Hawaii during World War I and more than 100 of those volunteers did not return home after making the ultimate sacrifice.

In memory of those who died during war, leaders from veterans’ groups presented lei during Sunday’s ceremony.

Attendees watched the U.S. Army color guard and rifle detail present the colors. A group of veterans did a motorcycle ride-by past the event. Also, as part of the commemoration ceremony, those in attendance watched a performance of the Waikiki Hula.

Speakers including John Titchen, Mo Radke and Augie Tulba shared their remarks. Titchen is a retired U.S. Coast Guard commander. Radke retired from the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet. Tulba is a member of the Honolulu City Council.

The commemoration event concluded with a rifle volley and a bugler playing the bugle call “Taps”.

The Memorial Day observances have been an annual occurrence at the Natatorium for decades, and Sunday’s event marked 35 years of this tradition.

The War Memorial Natatorium is the official World War I monument for Hawaii. It honors all the volunteers from Hawaii who aided the United State’s efforts during the war.

The organization Friends of the Natatorium has been sponsoring the annual ceremonies since 1989.

