Maui brush fire scorches 1,500 acres, prompts evacuations and road closure

(Courtesy of Maui 24/7)

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire that broke out just after 1 p.m. in Central Maui on Aug. 30 has grown into a 1,500-acre fire.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

However, Maui firefighters reported that the blaze is now about 50 perccent contained.

When the fire first sparked, it quickly grew and authorities evacuated the Maui Humane Society Puunene shelter and the Central Maui Baseyard.

It happened near the old Puunene School and the Puunene Post Office. Multiple Maui Fire Department units responded to the scene, along with several helicopters. Heavy equipment were also brought to the scene to cut firebreaks.

“We continue to keep our eye on this fast-moving fire and ask everyone to stay away from this area for the safety of yourself and our first responders,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Maui Veterans Highway between Hansen Road and North Kihei Road remains closed.

(Courtesy of Maui 24/7)

Latest Stories on KHON2