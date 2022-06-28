HONOLULU (KHON2) — Little Caesars plans to open 16 new stores in Hawaii in the next five years.

To do that it needs people to invest to become a franchise owner on Oahu, Kauai, Maui, the Big Island and Molokai.

The company has a financial incentive program for military veterans who were discharged honorably and who are Gold Star Families. Mike Ilitch, the founder of Little Caesars, served in the Marines during the Korean War. In 2006, he started the Veterans Program to encourage his fellow veterans to have a business opportunity.

The company said franchisers invest about $379,000.

With more than 10 percent of the population made up of veterans and over 13 military bases in the state, Hawaii is home to some of our country’s greatest heroes. Our brand knows from experience—with hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country—that military veterans make some of the best business owners out there. And in a market with such a large military presence, there are endless opportunities for veterans and other entrepreneurs to pursue business ownership by franchising with Little Caesars.” Craig Sherwood

A store on the Big Island in Keaau, and a store on Maui in Kahului will open soon. There are six stores already open in Hawaii. The stores on Oahu include Kaneohe Foodland, Beretania Street and Nimitz Highway.

To learn more about becoming a franchise owner, there is a free live webinar on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. register at the Franchising with Little Caesars sign-in sheet.

Little Caesars U.S. Development Manager Danny Knipper will host the webinar.