Veterans Day holiday schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Veterans Day is on Monday, Nov. 11.

The holiday schedule for City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

-Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

-TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.

-Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

-Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

-The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

-The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

-All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

-Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi’olani Park and metered parking lots.

-Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.