Veterans Day ceremony held at the Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was also a veterans day ceremony Monday morning at the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.

Although still a territory at the time, Hawaii’s per capita rate of volunteer enlistment in WWI was the highest in the nation.

The event comes just days after a final EIS for restoration of the Natatorium was filed.

“The significance shows that veterans are remembered,” said Mo Radke, Friends of the Waikiki Natatorium. “And it’s important that veterans are remembered because not only the vets of 100 years ago but the vets that are serving today.”

The City and County of Honolulu’s preferred plan is to rebuild the perimeter deck of the pool and make it operational again, as a saltwater swimming facility that allows ocean water to come in and out for circulation below the surface.