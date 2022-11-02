HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department, Hawai’i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.

This disruption is unable to connect to emergency services via 911.

If you are on O’ahu, HPD says to call (808) 529-1111 then press zero to access emergency services.

Officials on Hawai’i Island say to call (808) 935-3311 for any emergency needs.

For Maui residents, you need to call (808) 244-6400 and press 0.