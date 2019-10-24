Verdict is in for last year’s deadly machete attack on Maui

Alejandro Cerezo, of Makawao, was stabbed to death on March 18, 2018, in a bathroom at Queen Kaahumanu Center. The suspect, Kumulipo Sylva, of Kahului, fled the scene but was tracked down by a group of Good Samaritans at Kahului Community Center Park. The group held Sylva until police arrived.

Court documents claim the attack occurred after a confrontation between the two on a Maui County bus.

A witness told police, “Sylva challenged Cerezo to a fight at which time Cerezo declined, and walked away.” Sylva allegedly followed them into a restroom with a black machete in his hand, said, “I was sent to end you,” and swung the machete at his victim.

Documents claim a witness in a restroom stall heard Sylva say, “Unfortunately, I’ve been sent here to end you” and “I’ve been sending demons to the moon.”

When the witness exited the stall, he saw the attack, after which Sylva told him, “Believe it or not, it was a demon.”

The suspect Kumulipo Sylva was found