HONOLULU (KHON2) — After handing the case to the jury on Friday, a unanimous verdict came back, finding former IBEW Local 1260 boss, Brian Ahakuelo guilty of embezzlement of labor assets, wire fraud, money laundering and 66 other counts.

Marilyn Ahakuelo, Brian’s wife, was found guilty on 45 counts. Brian’s sister-in-law, who was initially charged with the couple, was found not guilty of any of the charges she faced.

Among the things Ahakuelo was accused of: taking lavish trips with little union business being done on those trips, rigging a union vote to approve a proposal to raise union dues and hiring family members who received six-figure incomes as well as very large bonuses.

The court revoked Brian Ahakuelo’s bail, stating that he is a flight risk due to his disregard for the law.

Brian and Marilyn will be sentenced on March 28.