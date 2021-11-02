Vendors looking to ‘share our abundance’ at Made in Hawaii Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 11, after going virtual in 2020 and vendors around the state are excited to see their customers.

Over 300 vendors will converge at Ala Moana Center for the Festival and all they want is to see everyone in-person.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“The customers! I really miss our customers face-to-face,” said Laura Cristobal Andersland, Salty Wahine owner. “The aloha, you gotta have it, I just can’t wait to see real people, see real customers, yay!”

Salty Wahine is a gourmet, handmade Hawaiian sea salt company based in Hanapape, Kauai. They feature tropically infused salt and seasonings like Mango Java Steak Rub, Passion Fruit Chili Pepper and more. Cristobal Andersland and her son have earned several awards for their products and just want to share them with everyone.

“So Salty Wahine will definitely continue through the next generation and we’ll continue making it by hand and with full of aloha for everyone,” Cristobal Andersland said.

If you are not feeling salty, check out the booth by Steve’s Akaka Falls Farm. They are based on the Big Island and specialize in jams, butters and honeys of all types. Steve said, he is excited to make the trip to Oahu.

“Connecting with some of the customers and friends we’ve had over the years…and then truthfully, just sharing, sharing our abundance that we’ve created on the island.” Steve Stefanko, Akaka Falls Farm owner

For those that need to update their wardrobes, Oahu’s Lauwa’e will be at the Festival as well. They hand-paint rayon to create flowing, beautiful, vibrant tops and dresses for women and keiki — all Lauwa’e products draw inspiration from Polynesian style and culture.

The Made in Hawaii Festival will take place over Veteran’s Day weekend on the fourth floor of Ala Moana’s Mauka-Ewa parking lot. Capacity will be capped at 500 with staggered entry times and attendees will have four hours to browse around.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Discounted early bird tickets for the Festival will be available until Nov. 11, click here to get in on the deal.