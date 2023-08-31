HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a medication that could help save lives and you will be able to find them at some vending machines in Hawaii.

Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center will be distributing 30 vending machines stocked with free naloxone — a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. The vending machines will be located at jails, prisons, and other venues in Honolulu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii counties.

“Here in Hawaii we have an overdose every 11 days and having life-saving medications like this at the hands of anybody who needs is hopefully going to decrease that number,” said Heather Lusk, HHHRC executive director.

HHHRC said they already have one of the vending machines operating at its Kakaako office.

Due to efforts from organizations like HHHRC, Hawaii joins many other states that have been using vending machines to distribute naloxone.

To take an online training course on how to use naxalone, click here.