Vehicle weight restrictions set for 3 Kauai bridges

KAPA’A, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DWS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that a 3.5-ton weight restriction has been set for three bridges in Kapa’a until further notice.

The following bridges will be off limits to vehicles that weigh more than 3.5 tons:

Puhi Ditch Bridge (west/mauka) on Kawaihau Road

Akuliki Bridge #2 on Kahuna Road

Yasutake Bridge northeast of Kamalu Road

Vehicles above 3.5 tons traveling on Yasutake Bridge — including emergency vehicles, fire trucks, utility trucks and busses — must detour through Olohena Road, Pu’uopae Road and Opaeka Road.

A special permit issued by the DPW Engineering Division will be required for vehicles, trucks and equipment above 3.5 tons in order to access the upper Kapahi Area above Puhi Ditch Bridge and Akulikuli Bridge #2.

The weight restrictions are mandatory until the bridges can be repaired.

The DWS also closed a portion of Anahola Road for bridge repairs on Thursday, Jan. 14.

For more information or to obtain a special permit, email Donald Fujimoto at dfujimoto@kauai.gov or call (808)-242-4882.