HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the wee hours of Monday, Nov. 13, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 at around 1:49 a.m.
The call took HFD personnel to the Meheula Parkway in Mililani.
According to HFD, five units responded to the call and found that a single-car had struck a tree.
This left one person pinned inside the vehicle; so, HFD personnel said they de-energized and stabilized the vehicle.
They initiated a battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the pinned driver from the vehicle.
HFD said that medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at approximately 2:15 a.m.