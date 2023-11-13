HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the wee hours of Monday, Nov. 13, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 at around 1:49 a.m.

The call took HFD personnel to the Meheula Parkway in Mililani.

According to HFD, five units responded to the call and found that a single-car had struck a tree.

This left one person pinned inside the vehicle; so, HFD personnel said they de-energized and stabilized the vehicle.

A photo shows a single-car had struck a tree on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They initiated a battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the pinned driver from the vehicle.

HFD said that medical care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at approximately 2:15 a.m.