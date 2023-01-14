KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There were two collision deaths on the Big Island today, Jan. 14.

Hawai’i Police department said that a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in the death of an unknown man in his 50s.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident occurred on Highway 130 in the vicinity of the three-mile marker.

A 46-year-old woman was driving when she hit something that shattered her windshield. She called 911 to report the incident.

Hawai’i Fire Department was first on the scene. They found the impacted pedestrian unresponsive. He was lying on the Hilo-bound lane and had sustained severe head and body trauma. He was approximately 300 feet north from where the involved vehicle was parked.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m.

HPD said that the victim was wearing dark clothing and that there are no road lights in the area.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries due to the shattered windshield. She was transporting her three children — one minor and two adults — who experienced no injuries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD is conducting an investigation. If you have any information on this incident, then contact them directly.