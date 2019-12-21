Vehicle hits pole on Kaukonahua Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a vehicle hit a light pole that got damaged.

The accident happened around 8:10 a.m. on Kaukonahua Road in the Waialua area.

The car was towed about an hour later.

City crews are fixing the pole that is hanging.

The roads in the area are open.

There’s no word on any injuries.

