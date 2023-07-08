HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Saturday, July 8.

The call came in around 2 a.m. and led EMS personnel to a motor vehicle collision that had occurred in the Ewa area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to EMS, the incident involved two people who had been traveling in the area of Kualakai Parkway.

EMS personnel said that a collision involved a 32-year-old male and a 39-year-old female.

EMS indicated the vehicle that was driven had hit a pole near the parkway. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local area trauma facility in serious condition.

There was another incident on Friday, July 7 in which a different vehicle in the Kunia area hit a pole.

This incident took place in a private parking lot and left the driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old male, in critical condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Honolulu Police Department said that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of this collision, and EMS took him to a local area hospital in critical condition.

This comes as HPD said that there has been a downward trend in serious and critical motor vehicle collisions that lead to fatalities.