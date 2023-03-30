HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that Paiwa Street is closed.

The closure is impacting the south bound lanes that are between Hina and Hiapo streets.

There has been a vehicle collision in the area.

Officials are asking that motorists seek alternate route and to avoid the area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they treated and evaluated two patients who were involved in a motor vehicle collision.

A 27-year-old male is in serious condition. A 30-year-old man declined help from EMS.

The incident ended with one vehicle going over a hill.