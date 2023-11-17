HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The 911 call came in around 6:50 p.m. and led EMS personnel to the H-2 Freeway Northbound Exit for Mililani Tech.

EMS has reported that a multi-car collision occurred in which a vehicle that flipped onto its roof.

The car that flipped contained three patients.

A 49-year-old female was said to be in serious condition. There also was a 14-year-old female who was in stable condition, and a 76-year-old female refused treatment from EMS responders.

The 49-year-old and 14-year-old female patients were taken to a local area hospital for treatment.