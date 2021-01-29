Vehicle flips along Mauna Kea Access Road on the Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Snow continues to fall atop Mauna Kea.

While it’s a rare and beautiful sight for Hawaii residents, the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road can also be dangerous.

A vehicle flipped along Mauna Kea Access Road on Friday, Jan. 29 around 7:30 a.m. near the 5.5 mile mark. It ended up on its side in the snow.

The two people in the vehicle were not injured. There were no roads closed as a result of this single vehicle accident.

Ambulance near flipped car Mauna Kea Access Road, Hilo, Hawaii, January 29, 2021 (Ehitu Keeling)

The road to the summit is open, but only to four-wheel drive vehicles.