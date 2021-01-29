Vehicle flips along Mauna Kea Access Road on the Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Snow continues to fall atop Mauna Kea.
While it’s a rare and beautiful sight for Hawaii residents, the Mauna Kea Summit Access Road can also be dangerous.
A vehicle flipped along Mauna Kea Access Road on Friday, Jan. 29 around 7:30 a.m. near the 5.5 mile mark. It ended up on its side in the snow.
The two people in the vehicle were not injured. There were no roads closed as a result of this single vehicle accident.
The road to the summit is open, but only to four-wheel drive vehicles.