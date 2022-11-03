HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in Kalihi that involved a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

According to police at around 9:35 p.m., the 66-year-old pedestrian may have been crossing or walking on the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The vehicle then fled the scene without providing information or rendering aid, said officers.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they have yet to identify the vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call the Vehicular Homicide Section, at 808-723-3413.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD said this traffic fatality is the 40th fatality on Oahu this year. At the same time last year, there were 37.