Vehicle falls onto Nimitz Highway from the H1, two men hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say a vehicle landed onto Nimitz Highway near Elliot Street from the H-1 on Friday, June 12, around 2:15 p.m.

Several lanes on Nimitz Highway eastbound were blocked by Valkenburgh due to the vehicle, which was found overturned. The two far right lanes on the H-1 eastbound prior to the airport off ramp has also been closed.

It was not made clear to what prompted the car to veer off the H-1.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that it was ordered to extricate the vehicle’s passengers.

When Honolulu EMS arrived on the scene, they treated two men. One man, whose age is unknown, was transported to an emergency room in critical condition.

Paramedics with the Federal Fire Department treated and transported the second man, 24, in serious condition.

Both men were reportedly in the cab of a semi-truck.

