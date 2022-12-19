HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road and vehicular accidents are accumulating as we approach the end of the year.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a vehicle crashed into a house on Woodlawn Terrace in Mānoa just after 2 p.m.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
EMS found multiple patients at the scene when they arrived. They administered advanced life support before transporting two patients to a local emergency room.
A 68-year-old man and a 72-year-old female were treated for trauma and taken to a local ER in serious condition.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
An eight-year-old female and 41-year-old female were also involved but declined to be taken to the ER.