HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road and vehicular accidents are accumulating as we approach the end of the year.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a vehicle crashed into a house on Woodlawn Terrace in Mānoa just after 2 p.m.

EMS found multiple patients at the scene when they arrived. They administered advanced life support before transporting two patients to a local emergency room.

A 68-year-old man and a 72-year-old female were treated for trauma and taken to a local ER in serious condition.

An eight-year-old female and 41-year-old female were also involved but declined to be taken to the ER.