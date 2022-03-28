HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to an emergency call for an auto collision on Farrington Highway, near the Hawaiian Electric Kahe Power Plant in Waianae.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m., on Monday, March 28. They found a vehicle had crashed into an electrical utility pole, causing the pole and high-powered electrical lines to collapse onto the road, according to HFD.

There were no injuries reported, and all of the vehicle’s occupants were able to exit, HFD added.

The Honolulu Police Department said both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are open. Motorists are asked to drive with caution.