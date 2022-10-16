HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is investigating a fatal collision in Hilo. The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street.

The crash closed the Puna bound lanes for several hours, with traffic being detoured down Lanikaula Street to Kilauea Avenue.

Police said a motorcyclist traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The motorcyclist was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was uninjured.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the second traffic fatality to happen on the Big Island on Sunday. Earlier, an 18-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle collision into a large tree.

The incident on Kanoelehua Avenue marks the 30th traffic fatality of the year.