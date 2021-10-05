Vehicle collision prompts lane closures on Fort Weaver Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating a vehicle collision that closed Fort Weaver road and mauka-bound lanes at Kolowaka Drive to Geiger Road on Tuesday night.

It is unknown what caused the incident, and at least two ambulances responded.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, but according to witnesses on the scene, there were at least two motor vehicles with damage.

All of this information is according to HNL info alerts.