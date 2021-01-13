KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed Queen Kaahumanu Highway north of the Kona Airport in the 92-93 mile area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, due to a motor vehicle collision.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Police reported that the Highway was reopened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency advised motorists to avoid the area and take detours where it was possible.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Another PGA Tour event in Hawaii, a fresh start for most players this week at Sony Open
- Vehicle collision prompts Big Island road closure
- President Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice
- Southeast lawmakers condemn Trump over violence at Capitol, only some vote to impeach
- 25-year-old woman found dead in home on Schofield Barracks