Vehicle collision prompts Big Island road closure

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department closed Queen Kaahumanu Highway north of the Kona Airport in the 92-93 mile area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police reported that the Highway was reopened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency advised motorists to avoid the area and take detours where it was possible.

