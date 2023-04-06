HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that School Street is closed.

The closure impacts School Street between Lanakila Avenue and Alaneo Street.

Officials said the closure is due to a vehicle collision investigation.

Officials asked that drivers seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

Officers who are at the scene told KHON2 that a car crashed into a bus stop.

They said that one person at the bus stop was taken to the hospital with injuries.

However, police said the driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

KHON2 will continue to monitor the situation and provide any additional information.