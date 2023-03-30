HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that there is a lane Closure.

The closure is active on the H-2 Fwy.

This incident is impacting traffic north of Ka Uka Boulevard.

Officials said the left lane is closed due to vehicle collision investigation.

Officials are asking motorists to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that when their units arrived on the scene at 6:20 p.m., they found a lone passenger in a van.

They said the van and mini excavator had collided in the median near the Mililani exit of the H2 freeway.

HFD reported that the van had left the roadway and had collided with the mini excavator that was parked in the cordoned-off construction area.

When HFD arrived, they said that an adult female and four children had already exited the van without injury.

According to HFD, the fire from the collision was quickly extinguished.