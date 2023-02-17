HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are several accidents at this time that have closed roads on O’ahu.

Saratoga Avenue closed.

The City and County of Honolulu said that Saratoga Avenue and Hornet Street are closed due to a pedestrian accident.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The person suffered multiple injuries.

Kahekili Highway closed.

The City and County of Honolulu announced that Kahekili Highway is being rerouted through Hui Iwa Street due to a vehicle accident.

Kapahulu Avenue closed.

The City and County of Honolulu said that Kapahulu Avenue between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kuhio Avenue is closed due to a vehicle accident. They said the car is on fire.