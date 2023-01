KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department issued a warning for residents and visitors.

Avoid Route 190 in North Kona for the next several hours because they are dealing with a traffic accident.

The crash is at the 15 mile marker, leaving Route 190 closed between Route 200 and the 15 mile marker.

Detours will be necessary until the situation is cleared.