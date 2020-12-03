VASH hosts online holiday auction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) Hawaii Island is hosting an online holiday auction to help local residents.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Items on auction include autographed memorabilia from celebrities, musicians, and athletes.

For more information or to make a bid, click here.