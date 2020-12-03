HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) Hawaii Island is hosting an online holiday auction to help local residents.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Items on auction include autographed memorabilia from celebrities, musicians, and athletes.
For more information or to make a bid, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- ‘Bows will look to keep possession of Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy this Saturday against San Jose State
- Kupuna Life: Arcadia At Home program adds personal touch to retirement
- VASH hosts online holiday auction
- Hawaii Foodbank Kauai seeks emergency food donations
- Teachers union says budget cuts could eliminate jobs and school programs