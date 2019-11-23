Vandals leave behind thousands of damage at Oahu’s only BMX center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sandbox BMX, the only BMX racing center on Oahu, has cancelled their remaining races for the rest of the year. This comes after vandals damaged their offices.

Daniel Munoz, who is on the board of Sandbox BMX, said the vandals left behind broken windows, a burned banner and gasoline all over the front of the office and registration building. He said it was approximately $2,600 worth of damage.

They discovered it Thursday morning.

He said they’ve been hit by thieves before, but it’s never been this bad.

“This time we said, we’ve got to close because it’s too much danger for the kids,” said Munoz.

On top of that, they found four BMX bikes, which they lend to students, missing. The locks on where they keep them were broken.

Munoz said each bike is about $600, which in addition to the property damage, the total is estimated at $5,000 in losses.

However, the biggest loss will be for those that use the track and can no longer do so.

“We had the last strider race which, there’s the real little ones, and so they’re going to miss that race,” said Munoz. “It’s pretty heartbreaking for them.”

The track has some money saved up that was supposed to go toward upgrades. Instead those funds will go toward rebuilding and replacing what was lost.

“This is actually a good site. We just have to figure out how to make it better and stronger,” said Munoz.

Sandbox BMX is still planning to reopen at the end of January, when their next season begins.

Munoz hopes what happened won’t keep people from coming back.

“A lot of parents, they watch their kids develop and they feel so proud of their kids… watching the kids race and you can hear and watch the children, they’re all happy,” said Munoz.

Police are still searching for the suspects who caused the damage and stole the bikes. If you have any information, you can contact police at this website.

Sandbox BMX have also set up a GoFundMe, which can be found at this website.