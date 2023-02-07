HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day is quite the commercial event for couples around the world. But, not everyone wants to participate in a day dedicated to chocolate and flowers.

The Best Friends Animal Society [BFAS] has provided seven ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with your pet, whether you are a couple or going solo.

Baking Treats is a great way to alleviate stress and to bond with your pet. While you can create a multitude of sweet and savory treats for yourself, BFAS has provided some easy recipes that you can use to make your companion some delicious and unique treats.

Of course, who doesn’t love spending Valentine’s Day with some cozy cuddles? You can cuddle with you furry companion on pillows and blankets while you curl up to a great night of streaming movies. Your cat will probably take a nap, but cuddling is still oh so special.

You can have a game night with your pet. As you know, your pet loves its toys. Get them a new plushie, chewing bone or wand toy because you know they will love it.

Learn a new skill. Your pet, young or old, always want to have new ways to be rewarded for their good behavior. Learning a skill and being rewarded for is an excellent way to bond. You can even teach your pet to say “I love you” with push button technology.

Go outside and enjoy Hawai’i’s amazing weather with your pet. Meditation and bonding are a great way to have that special time with your adventurous companion.

Yoga can be so much fun with your pet. They love to stretch and often love to chill next to you while you meditate and do yoga.

Finally, go on a picnic. There are many pet-friendly trails on each island, and a Valentine’s picnic is a great way to get some fresh air while boding with you pet and enjoying the gorgeous scenery. There are even ‘barkuterie boards‘ you can prepare for your pet that will make them super happy.

If you don’t have a pet, the Hawaiian Humane Society on multiple islands are providing a couch crashers program that allows residents to foster a pet for one day or up to two weeks. It is a great way for you to help out the animals that are being overcrowded in the shelters and for you to have a wonderful companion for Valentine’s.

Whatever your plans for Valentine’s Day, have a safe and fun celebration.