Valentine’s Day events going on this weekend in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Valentine’s Day weekend is here and if you still don’t have plans, here are a few ideas to choose from.

The Waikiki Aquarium is offering a ‘fin-tastic’ weekend with Valentine’s Day activities and gifts. They have their “Paint For Your Soul” event taking place Saturday Feb. 12, starting at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for this event and to look at the different aquarium gifts for sale click here.

The Honolulu Beerworks is doing a Valentine’s Day beer and chocolate tasting this weekend Feb. 12-13.

You can choose to sit and relax and taste test a flight of beer paired with some chocolate for a fun Valentine’s Day date. Reservations are not required for this event.

However, if you aren’t feeling the love this Valentine’s Day you can make a donation to the Maui Humane Society in honor of your ex.

With a $10 donation, your ex’s name will go on one of their cat litter boxes. With a $100 donation you can name an entire litter box after your ex.

For more information about the Maui Humane Society or to donate in honor of your ex click here.