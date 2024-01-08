HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the few vacuum cleaner stores that’s been open for over 70 years will be going out of business. It even survived a pandemic but the shop owner says it’s time to say goodbye.

The Vacuum Cleaner Center has been an iconic storefront at the corner of King and Pensacola streets since 1953. It used to be filled to the brim with every vacuum and vacuum part on the market. Now its empty shelves and walls put an end to the shop’s seven-decade history.

“I’m just really sad because people expect us to be here to continue helping them,” said shop owner Barry Schneider.

The store’s building was sold forcing Schneider out of business, but there’s one other reason that’s making Schneider close up shop

Andrea Schneider pictured on the left with her daughter.

“My wife, Andrea, was the heart and soul of this business and she’s passed away,” said Schneider, “she just kept the business together… everybody just loved her so much.”

Customers who have been patrons of the store for generations said they’re sad to see it go.

“I could trust anyone that was working here to give me good information and help me,” stated store customer, Sharon Nakanishi-Acena. “It’s always very friendly and cozy.”

The shop owner hopes for a clean sweep into a new chapter of his life in retirement.

“I just love the people that we’ve been able to serve and it’s going to be the part that I miss the most,” said Schneider.

The Vacuum Cleaner Center has already donated most of its inventory to other vacuum cleaner stores, nonprofits, and charities.