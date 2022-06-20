HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health will begin to offer Pfizer’s three dose COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months of age through 4 years beginning June 25.

Children 6 months old through 11 years will be offered as well as boosters for children’s ages 5 through 11 years.

Appointments are required and parents can sign up now for the facilties in Honolulu and Kaua‘i. As well as a vaccination event that will be held in West O‘ahu in July.

This decision follows the announcements by the CDC and the Hawai‘i Department of Health authorizing certified vaccination providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than age 5, as well as advisement from the FDA.

Parents and legal guardians can visit the HPH website to schedule appointments for first doses

for children younger than 5 years, and first doses and boosters for children ages 5 through 11 at

Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children on O‘ahu, Wilcox Health’s Kaua‘i Medical

Clinic in Līhu‘e and at Kapolei High School.