Vaccination Efforts with the Hawaii Disability Rights Center

Of course one of the easiest ways you can protect yourself is to get vaccinated.And with many communities still needing access and information, the Hawaii Disability Rights Center is there to help,

The HDRC is continuing their vaccination efforts by offering free rides to clinics or home vaccinations for their clients with disabilities…

And to help break down more barriers… They are also providing several different language translations for information and american sign language interpreters at their vaccination clinics.

For more information on their next vaccination clinic at the Waikele Center on August 28th or more resources…click here.