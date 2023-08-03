A dog rescued from China’s meat trade seen here at Rue’s Kennel at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The flu is hitting the island, but this time, it’s the local pups who need to get in line at vaccination destination.

Veterinarians are encouraging dog owners to get their furry friends vaccinated as three cases of dog flu have already been reported on Oahu.

They added that most dogs in Hawaii aren’t protected against canine influenza and 8% of dogs who catch it can die.

“If they haven’t been vaccinated, now’s a really good time to get vaccinated,” said Alii Animal Hospital & Resort Dr. Whitney Presslet. “It protects them. Not only will it prevent them from getting sick, but if they were sick it also prevents them from shedding for a long period of time and therefore spreading it to other dogs.”

Symptoms of dog flu include:

Runny eyes

Runny nose

Fever

Coughing

Sneezing

Occasional gastrointestinal issues

“Our patients at the Honolulu office are highly social dogs and many take advantage of our daycare, lodging, medical boarding, or grooming services. We, at Ali’i Animal Hospital, have felt this increased risk of a wonderful social life warranted Canine Influenza Vaccine being a core vaccine in our highly social dogs,” said Dr. Pressler.

If you do believe your dog may have the flu, contact your vet right away and keep them away from other dogs in order to prevent the spread.