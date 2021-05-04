Vacations Hawaii to resume charter flights to Las Vegas in September

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 1, 2019: A view of the New York-New York Resort and Casino illuminated at night. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vacations Hawaii announced it will resume charter flights to Las Vegas beginning Friday, Sept. 3.

The company says it is ready to help Hawaii customers get back to Vegas as more Americans are feeling comfortable traveling.

Those who would like to book a flight can call (808)-591-4777 or click here.

Vacations Hawaii is also assisting customers on other airlines who are traveling to Las Vegas prior to their charter start date. Call the Vacations Hawaii travel agency department at (808)-591-4700 for assistance on other airlines.

The company stop charter flights to Las Vegas in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.