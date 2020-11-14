Utility work to affect traffic in Kapahulu area

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of Hollinger Street and Leahi Avenue will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to allow Hawaiian Electric crews to replace a transformer at the Kapahulu substation.

The work, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., requires the use of a crane. As a result, traffic on the intersecting streets will be contra-flowed. Pedestrians will also be rerouted while the crane is in use, says Hawaiian Electric. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic.

Parking will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to allow installation to be completed. The replacement is expected to be finalized on December 22.

“No parking” signs have been posted in the area.